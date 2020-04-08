The video shows the yellow shirt-wearing man with a black bag on his back heading towards a Veronica bucket put in-front of a shop ostensibly for customers to wash their hands before being served.

Although the young man did not enter the shop to patronise their services, he pretended to be washing his hands, and after doing so, he picked the liquid soap and placed it inside his bag and started walking away as if nothing had just happened.

He thought he had succeeded but to his surprise, some unseen eyes were on him, and he was accosted by a certain and the stolen liquid soap taken away from him shamefully.

To avoid further shame, the man started apologizing profusely and then walked away quickly before a scene could be created.

Click on this link to watch the video and be on the watch out for such people in these 'abnormal' times: