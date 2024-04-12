Ibadan man goes around stealing generators
The man admitted to housebreaking and stealing generators.
Ibiyemi, whose address was not provided, is charged with housebreaking and stealing to which he admitted guilt. The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, ordered that Ibiyemi should be kept at a custodial facility pending judgment in the case.
Osho adjourned the case until April 15 for a review of facts and judgment. The prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, had told the court that Ibiyemi, on February 24, at 3:30 pm at Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan, broke into the house of one Jimmy Victor and stole his power generator.
The prosecutor said that, on April 5, at 5:00 am, the defendant also broke into Uptown Poultry Farm at Idi-Ayunre and stole its power generator worth ₦600,000.
Adegbite said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
