Security operative mistakenly shoots worshiper dead during Eid prayer in Zamfara

The security operative, who was said to be an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was reportedly chasing hoodlums when his firearm accidentally discharged, leading to the death of the worshiper.

Furious with the trigger-happy NSCDC operative, some irate youth, in what appeared to be a collective burst of anger and grief, descended on him and set ablaze the agency’s vehicle.

Confirming this incident, the Nigerian Police in Zamfara State, through its spokesperson ASP Yazid Abubakar said two NSCDC personnel involved in the tragic event had been arrested.

Abubakar said the police were conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the shooting.

“We have two of them in our custody as we speak now, they are the ones that shot the gun, though the command is still investigating the incident,” he added.

On his part, the spokesperson of the NSCDC in Zamfara, Ikor Oche denied the allegation that the men of the Civil Defence shot the victim.

He said the personnel were at their stationed post, observing the movements of the Muslim faithful who were out to observe the Eid prayer when they heard the gunshot.

“Our men were stationed at the central roundabout, close to UBA Bank, they heard a gunshot from the other side around Zenith Bank. They moved to the area and found a woman with a gunshot injury.

“Because they were the ones close to the scene, the mob descended on them. They had to run for their safety and abandoned their Hilux vehicle. The vehicle was set ablaze by the mob and about seven of our men were injured. They did not shoot or kill anybody,” Oche was quoted as saying.