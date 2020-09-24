We teamed up with Urbangidi, a media communications team in the heart of Lagos and went on the road to discuss with people who put themselves at risk every day; protecting lives.

This is how we met our first security personnel: Isiaka.

But before we share with you what we discovered, there is a vital question. Why? – Why is Tangerine Life interested in protecting lives. The answer is simple – This is what Tangerine Life does.

When we announced our flagship product Tangerine Term Life insurance, we showed that we are a brand interested in protecting the lives of Nigerians through life insurance first, and then in other ways later.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have created a product that can give you the peace of mind you need to live life without fear. A digital product you can use from the comfort of your home or while on the move all on your phone. How? In 4 simple steps:

Visit tangerinelife.com/term-life Click buy for yourself Fill in the necessary details including the names of your beneficiaries Make your payment

Immediately, you will receive your life insurance policy via mail worth up to N5,000,000. This comes with the added advantage of up to N500,000 in case of critical illness. We not only protect your loved ones; you also benefit from this life insurance package.

Now back to Isiaka, want to know what he said, why not watch it for yourself here.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter - @mytangerinelife as we bring you the stories of other people we met in this documentary called – Protecting Lives.

