It appears the first surgery went wrong and she returned to the hospital to correct whatever went amiss but she lost her life instead.

London-based Ghanaian lawyer and journalist Christ-Vincent Agyapong who shared photos of the alleged deceased lady wrote: “I have been told that this beautiful woman, of Ghanaian descent, has died in London.

“And that she died after an operation/surgery to correct what we call “alanta” legs in Ghana—as she was not happy with the shape of her legs.

Pretty Ghanaian lady dies during alleged surgery to have 'beautiful' legs

“You cannot judge the decision of others, especially those dead.

“But we should all be mindful of the hovering desire to achieve perfection—from bum enlargement to dick enlargement, these things are not the ultimate definition of happiness in life.

“You do not need to be perfect for anyone. Perfection itself is an illusion.

“Social media and the world we live in today put unending pressures on others, to become something else—with women leading the pack. From boobs to lips, people are altering what nature has accorded them.

“May her soul rest in peace.”

Facebook users have been reacting to the post with some expressing sadness at the lady’s death, while others could not phantom why she chose to alter her natural body.