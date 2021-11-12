RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police say Vanguard reporter was killed by hit-and-run driver

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The driver has confessed to killing the journalist.

Clement Itoro confesses to killing Salem Tordue at Police Force Headquarters (Sahara Reporters)
Clement Itoro confesses to killing Salem Tordue at Police Force Headquarters (Sahara Reporters)

The police have arrested 29-year-old Itoro Clement, in connection with the death of Vanguard newspaper reporter Henry Salem Tordue.

Recommended articles

Police spokesperson Frank Mba says Clement, a commercial driver, ran into Tordue on October 13 and escaped from the scene of the accident on Mabushi road in the Wuse area of Abuja.

Clement, who was paraded at Force headquarters on November 12, has also confessed to the crime.

Mba says the police found the journalist's body at the Wuse General Hospital mortuary on Wednesday, November 11 at around 11am.

There was no identity card on him, according to the police.

Reports say following the accident, hospital officials dumped Tordue's body in the morgue with no attempts to identify the body and contact the family.

Itoro says after he rammed into the journalist, he reported the matter to some policemen who were on patrol at the Wuse area.

However, these officers asked him to formally report the accident to the Wuse Police Station, which he refused to do.

He adds that he refused to wait at the scene of the accident because the area is notorious for criminals at night time.

Earlier reports had suggested that Tordue, who covered Nigeria's House of Representatives, was murdered by kidnappers who made contact with his family.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians in Diaspora stage a rally in German over passport scarcity

Nigerians in Diaspora stage a rally in German over passport scarcity

Former DG of FIIRO arraigned for alleged academic fraud

Former DG of FIIRO arraigned for alleged academic fraud

Afenifere does not believe in disintegration of Nigeria – Pa Adebanjo

Afenifere does not believe in disintegration of Nigeria – Pa Adebanjo

Anambra Governor-elect Soludo receives Certificate of Return from INEC

Anambra Governor-elect Soludo receives Certificate of Return from INEC

Police deny killing allegation in raid on Nigerian Merchant Navy in Lagos

Police deny killing allegation in raid on Nigerian Merchant Navy in Lagos

Reps to investigate 'illegal' sale of govt property at National Theater

Reps to investigate 'illegal' sale of govt property at National Theater

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against consumption of sodium

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against consumption of sodium

Senate President promises to help Enyimba Shoe Company get govt funding

Senate President promises to help Enyimba Shoe Company get govt funding

Buhari warns rich countries to share COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries

Buhari warns rich countries to share COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries

Trending

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

He is not my father; he is my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; they’re wedding is today – Lady cries

Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Arrest and handcuffed