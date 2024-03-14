ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police return ₦9.9m to owner after wrongly transferring ₦10m to POS operator

News Agency Of Nigeria

A POS operator reported to the Police that one of his customers who was yet to be identified, wrongly transferred ₦10 million instead of ₦10,000 to him.

Police return ₦9.9m to owner after wrongly transferring ₦10m to POS operator [thenewsguru]
This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano on Thursday. He said a POS Operator reported to the Police that one of his customers who was yet to be identified, wrongly transferred ₦10 million instead of ₦10,000 to him.

Kiyawa explained that on receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, directed a discreet investigation with a view to identifying the rightful owner in order to return the money to him.

He said that it took the Police investigation team three months before identifying the original owner of the money.

On March 14, the investigation was concluded sequel to the uncovering of the identity of the rightful owner, who happened to be a trader at the famous Dawanau Grains Market located in Dawakin Tofa.

“The owner (name withheld) commended the POS operator and the Police for their efforts and out of joy he presented a cash gift of ₦500, 000 to the POS operator.

“He also appreciate the commissioner for the show of honesty and integrity by the police, saying this was a demonstration of exemplary leadership,“ he said.

