Police accused of human rights violation for detaining 2 brothers as kidnap suspects

The brothers, identified for their cattle rearing business in Kagarko, Kaduna State, were allegedly taken from their home on March 21, 2023, by IRT operatives on allegations of involvement in kidnapping and ransom.

The abduction was said to be in collaboration with Muhammad Sani, also known as 'Abacha,' a notorious bandit and gun runner, following a dispute with the brothers' father.

In a joint statement signed by Comrade Joshua Attah, Rev. Oduma Abel, and Rev. Solomon Semaka, the National Coordinator and Conveners of IFHR, FIJ, and SNM, respectively, the coalition condemned the NPF for flouting legal norms and violating human rights through unlawful abduction and detention.

The statement obtained by Pulse, reads, "As Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), we are concerned with the utter disregard for the rule of law by the Nigerian Police Force and the gross violation of the human rights of two innocent Nigerians despite concerted interventions and appeals.

"Ours is therefore, a clarion call on the NPF to respect human rights of civilians and immediately release the duo of Mustapha Buhari Aliyu and Aliyu Buhari Aliyu who are currently being unjustly incarcerated by officers and men of Intelligence Response Team (IRT)."

The Coalition raised doubts about the NPF's intentions in the matter and questioned why, despite multiple complaints and interventions from various sources such as the accused brothers' legal representation, Y.C Maikyau & Co, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kagarko Emirate Council, and the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), all of whom cleared the innocent brothers of any wrongdoing, the NPF has persisted in holding the brothers without following established human rights protocols and conventions.

"It is even more worrisome as reports have emerged that the said Sani Muhammad alias Abacha who is behind the continued incarceration of two innocent citizens and a known criminal has been recruited into the NPF as per HURIWA in a release on March 30 , 2024. This development casts a very long shadow of doubt on the ability of the NPF to fight crime and uphold human rights if it's frolicking with criminals", the statement added.

The Coalition strongly condemned the IRT's actions and urged relevant authorities, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene and ensure that the Nigerian Police uphold human rights.

