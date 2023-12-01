ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm attack on INEC REC’s residence in Kogi by unknown persons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The attackers came to the residence around 3.00am of Friday but met stiff resistance from security operatives.

Police confirm attack on INEC REC’s residence in Kogi by unknown persons (Anaedoonline)
Police confirm attack on INEC REC’s residence in Kogi by unknown persons (Anaedoonline)

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bethrand Onuoha, who confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday, described the incident as very unfortunate and wicked. Onuoha, explained that the attackers came to the residence around 3.00am of Friday but met stiff resistance from security operatives.

The joy of it all is that the hoodlums did not succeed in their nefarious act as my officers gallantly repelled their attack and burnt the vehicle they came with.

“Right now there are soldiers stationed in the house alongside our personnel to keep watch and ensure safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again all the junctions around the house and INEC office have heavily armed soldiers and policemen keeping watch to forestall any eventuality.

“We want to assure the public that there’s no cause for alarm as we, the security operatives, are on top of situation in Kogi, ” he said.

Responding to the attack, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state condemned it but traded blames.

While the SDP called for immediate investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to book , APC blamed it on SDP with a call for the immediate arrest of the SDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka over the attack.

The Director of Media and Publicity/Spokesperson for the APC Campaign Council, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in an emergency news conference on Friday, said that aside from the INEC commissioner’s residence, there were attempted attacks on the Government House and the party’s secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fanwo accused the SDP of trying desperately to cover their offences in Kogi East in the just concluded Nov. 11 governorship election in the state, and to corrupt INEC documents that could be used at the election petition tribunal.

He called on the police, Department of State Services and other security agencies to immediately arrest what he described as slide to anarchy in the state, by arresting Ajaka, and his supporters, who allegedly masterminded the attack on the residence of the REC.

The attack was perpetrated days after we alerted the nation of plans by the SDP thugs to attack INEC.

“They have finally done their worst by attacking the residence of the Kogi INEC commissioner, engaging security agents in a fierce gun battle and eventually burning down some vehicles in the residence and in the area, ” he said.

But the SDP through its Director of New Media, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Mr Isaiah Ijele, in a statement said: “We strongly condemn the assassination attempt on the INEC REC. Ijele blamed the attack on thugs loyal to the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are grateful for the timely intervention of the Army, as the man and his family could have been wiped out overnight.

“The attackers also burnt his vehicles and took other valuables. This kind of behavior is not acceptable in a democratic society.

“Those individuals who have been involved in these attacks on INEC REC must be held accountable for their actions.

“We call for all those who have been involved in the protests, inciting violence and making provocative statements, to be apprehended and brought to justice,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Maintain status quo – Tinubu intervenes in rift between Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa

Maintain status quo – Tinubu intervenes in rift between Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa

Gov Abiodun creates new ministries as Ogun prepares to join oil-producing states

Gov Abiodun creates new ministries as Ogun prepares to join oil-producing states

Senate tasks FG to withhold allocations from undemocratically elected LG Councils

Senate tasks FG to withhold allocations from undemocratically elected LG Councils

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

11 LASTMA officers face disciplinary panel over alleged corruption

11 LASTMA officers face disciplinary panel over alleged corruption

I congratulate my brother – Edo Governor Obaseki felicitates Deputy Shaibu

I congratulate my brother – Edo Governor Obaseki felicitates Deputy Shaibu

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

The partially-collapsed building at a construction site beside Taj Bank in Central Business District Abuja on Saturday [NAN]

FEMA rescues construction worker trapped in collapsed structure in Abuja

The Police promised to give more details after an autopsy is conducted [The Nigerian Voice]

Police deny torturing man to death after arresting him for cultism in Ogun

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid