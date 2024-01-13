Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Its Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday that detectives, acting on credible information, arrested the suspects at the Sabon Gari area of Hunkuyi Local Government Area.

Names of the suspects were not given, but the statement indicated that the movement of the prime suspect around the Mosque appeared suspicious and he was arrested.

“During interrogation, he confessed to having stolen a generator and solar battery at Hunkuyi and Nahuce village Mosques.

“The first suspect said that he sold the stolen items to the second suspect.

“Some other exhibits were recovered and investigation is ongoing.