The Pepper Dem former housemates posing with their newly gifted OPPO F11 Pro devices today at the OPPO Head Office in Lagos

At the event, Mercy who emerged winner of this season’s show and the other 25 ex-housemates (Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Diane, IK, Elozonam, Cindy, Tacha, Khafi, Venita, Sir Dee, Esther, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson, Tuoyo, Jeff, Thelma, Ella, Kimporah, Isilomo, Avala) were rewarded with the OPPO F11 Pro smartphone device which is widely regarded by many as a pocket DSLR camera.

LEFT, Kris Cao, Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria and RIGHT, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria gifiting the OPPO F11 Pro to Jackye at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos

LEFT, Kris Cao, Marketing Director OPPO Nigeria and RIGHT, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria gifiting the OPPO F11 Pro to Seyi at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos

Mercy took the opportunity to thank the brand for their support in making this season’s show a success, while other housemates also shared their stories of how they always looked forward to Saturday night parties to party and take cool pictures with the device.

Winners of the two OPPO tasks in the house were also handed cheques. The winning team of the OPPO Fashion Runway - Team Enkay were presented with a cheque of one million Naira (1 million), the team comprised of Enkay, Mike, Jackye, Elozonam and Cindy.

While winners of the second task, the OPPO Slippery Stairs Omashola and Elozonam were each rewarded with 500 thousand Naira.

Okechukwu Chidi Samuel, who correctly predicted the last three finalists of the show two months to the finale was also rewarded with an OPPO F11 Pro device.

While addressing the ex-housemates, Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria advised them to make good use of their newfound fame, work tirelessly, to build their personal brands use the OPPO F11 Pro smartphones as tools to further portray themselves in the best possible light, as they chase their dreams to be the best version of themselves.

The OPPO F11 Pro is available at N119,000 for purchase at SLOT and Pointek stores and also online on Jumia and Konga.

Team Enkay, winners of the OPPO Fashion Runway task posing with their cheque today at the OPPO Head Office, Lagos

