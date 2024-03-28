ADVERTISEMENT
Earning ₦200k monthly in Nigeria is better than earning £2k in UK - Air Peace CEO

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Air Peace boss stated that with ₦200,000 per month as salary in Nigeria, one can afford a maid, a driver, and other domestic staff.

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema [Tribune Online]
Onyema made this known during a live television programme on TVC.

Speaking to the host about the economic crisis and strength of the Naira, Onyema stated that he agrees with the sentiment that the bulk of the issue is artificial.

"Go to London, if you earn £2,000 a month in London, you're a pauper. What £2,000 can afford you is like ₦2,000. The person earning ₦200,000 in Nigeria is better,” he added.

Onyema continued, saying with earnings of ₦200,000, a Nigerian can afford a maid, a driver and other domestic staff.

He said he believes completely that the Naira has more value than is being projected when compared to other foreign currencies.

He, therefore, advised that Nigerians should stop demonetising the country.

Onyema’s statement has garnered controversy on social media, with many X users expressing their opinion about earnings, and the standard of living in Nigeria when compared to the UK.

“Allen Onyema may be right or wrong but the truth is, someone earning 200k monthly in Nigeria is not poor if he no do pass himself. But it is Twitter, everyone will rant just like me. Suddenly, people who earn 30-50k are even saying 200k is poor,” - @thepoetpreneur wrote.

I want to ask Onyema of @flyairpeace how many of his 200k earning staff can afford to Fly Air Peace within Nigeria 2-3 times a year and still have house help and drivers.” - @ThePakuma queried.

Another X user added that one can barely have a car, not to mention a driver.

