Oba Elegushi denies fathering Mohbad’s son, takes legal action

Damilare Famuyiwa

The monarch said the insinuation that he’s the real father of Mohbad is a desperate attempt to soil his reputation.

The monarch has filed a petition against the accusers [Naija News]
Recall that following Mohbad’s death in September 2023, a slew of accusations and counter-accusations have emerged, with many alleging that his wife may be complicit, calling for DNA of their son.

The paternity of Mohbad’s son became a subject of scrutiny, as social media speculators like Very Dark Man, and Oloriebimusicproduction2 continued to call for DNA, alleging that Liam doesn’t have a facial recognition of the late music star.

Oloriebimusicproduction2, made several posts on his TikTok page, alleging that Oba Elegushi might be implicated in the death of the late Mohbad, saying Liam looks like him.

Responding to the accusation via a statement through his media consultant, Deyemi Saka, the monarch described the insinuations that he could have fathered the son of the late singer as a desperate attempt to tarnish his reputation by dragging him into the paternity dispute of Liam.

Maintaining that the accusations were baseless, and aimed at besmirching his character, Oba Elegushi also disclosed that a petition has been filed against individuals propagating these allegations.

The statement read, “We would like to respond to a new desperate attempt at dragging His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Elegushi, into the needless paternity dispute over the son of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

“The widely syndicated falsehood was promoted by some persons with the underlisted profile on the social media app TikTok, namely: Oloriebimusicproduction2, PEKINS RULES, and WESTO4LIVE. Also, the same falsehood is being promoted by Auto Success Ola, Olubukola Jesse, Teni Ologo, and Tolani Ilesanmi.

“This is to inform the public that the allegation is false and a figment of the wicked imaginations of these persons.

“HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, through his lawyers, has filed a petition against these persons with the Nigeria Police and other relevant security agencies in a bid to enforce his fundamental human rights and protect him from cyber bullies, while he is hopeful the Nigeria Police will collaborate with relevant international security organisations in this quest for redress.”

Oba Elegushi, while extending condolences to the family of the late singer, implored members of the public not to entangle the traditional institution in the paternity dispute.

