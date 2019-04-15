Bahago said the disastrous incident happened on Sunday, when her children were attending a naming ceremony of a friend in the vicinity.

According to NAN, she said at about 9 p.m., some persons suspected to be herdsmen invaded the community, shooting sporadically.

She said, “four of my children were killed by herdsmen yesterday. One was pregnant, another one was a mother of three and two others were unmarried.

“They came for the naming ceremony and that was how they met their demise”.

Bahago has called for help from well meaning Nigerians and the government to cater for the children left behind by the deceased.

“How do I take care of these children they left behind. I do not have anyone to help me bring them.

“I need prayers and help from well-meaning Nigerians,” she said.

Dr Gonji Thomas who is the Medical Director of Akwanga General Hospital, told newsmen that while some persons sustained different degrees of injury, 15 lifeless bodies were brought to the hospital.

He said: ”15 corpses were brought in here while four persons were brought in with bullet injuries and were placed on admission.

“The family of one of the victims took his corpse for burial. So we have 14 left corpses in the mortuary.

“Some of the victims came as outpatients. So in all we have treated eight injured persons.”

Reacting to the incident, the Paramount Ruler, Chum-Mada Akwanga, HRH Samson Yare, urged the Federal Government to equip the security agents with proper information gadgets for proper surveillance.

He said, ” these attackers do not live in the moon. If we can spend resources to trace solid minerals under the ground, it should not be a difficult thing to trace where they live.

“I plead for urgent measures to be taken to forestall a repeat of this incident.

“It is quite unfortunate and strange because we have never had any form of clash in this community.

“We have been living harmoniously for a long time,” he noted.

The paramount ruler urged the people to remain calm, saying security operatives had commenced investigation into the matter.

Commiserating with victims, he pointed out that “from on the spot assessment I carried out when the incident happened, they said their attackers interacted with them before they suddenly resulted to sporadic shooting.

“There are witnesses who can identify some of the attackers.

“This thing happened in the night and the terrain was not so accessible and before we could inform the Police, the damage had been done.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Inusa Mohammed confirming the incident, said: “It is quite unfortunate what happened.

“However, trying to shift the blame on the security agency is another unfortunate one.

“Actually, Police needs information to work. If information is not passed to the Police, there is no how we will know.

“For instance, the wee hour it happened and the location it happened is far from the Police.

“So, we only got to know when it had happened.”

He assured residence that investigation had commenced into the matter and evil doers would be brought to justice.