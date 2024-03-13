ADVERTISEMENT
My husband always defecates in bed during orgasm - Ghanaian woman cries

Andreas Kamasah

In a candid and deeply distressing confession, a Ghanaian woman has opened up about her agonizing ordeal involving her husband's perplexing sexual habit, which she describes as "disgusting" and mentally debilitating.

File photo: Man and woman in bed
File photo: Man and woman in bed

Married for eleven months and blessed with two children, the woman bravely shared her harrowing experience with Ms Nancy on TV3's Confessions segment, shedding light on her husband's unsettling behaviour during moments of intimacy. According to her account, her husband has a habit of defecating in bed when he reaches the pinnacle of orgasm during sexual intercourse.

The woman's anguish is palpable as she recounts the persistent nature of her husband's behaviour, despite their efforts to address it. "My husband has had this problem since we started dating till now," she revealed, expressing her frustration and helplessness in finding a solution.

Despite the challenges posed by her husband's behaviour, the woman emphasized his positive attributes, describing him as a "responsible, good, and loving husband." However, the toll it has taken on her mental health is evident as she confessed, "I am going through a lot because it makes me vomit, mentally I am breaking down."

Struggling to cope with the situation, the woman expressed her uncertainty about the future of their marriage, contemplating the difficult decision of whether to stay or leave. "I don’t know whether to leave the marriage because right now we have two kids," she lamented, highlighting the profound impact of the issue on their family life.

With desperation evident in her voice, the woman pleaded for help to navigate this challenging predicament. Her courageous decision to share her story mirrors the complexities within intimate relationships and the importance of seeking support when faced with overwhelming difficulties.

The woman's story resonates with compassion and empathy, shedding light on the profound impact of mental and emotional distress within the confines of marriage. In her vulnerability, she echoes the silent struggles of many others, which require empathy, understanding, and support.

Andreas Kamasah

