Very little is in the public domain on the unassuming past of celebrity crypto investor Gaius Chibueze.

Many people know Gaius was recently ranked amongst the top cryptocurrency traders in 2019 according to Binance traders rankings.

Many others know when he was 27, Gaius Chibueze built an obsession to meet all his 5,000 Facebook followers across the world physically.

Considered as a vocal advocate for Blockchain solutions, and passionate crypto educator, very few know, Gaius Chibueze was once committed to the life of entertaining audiences with rap music.

In an interview with his performing partner back in the days, Raymond Idu, then known as Blinks Brizzy, he revealed that, on the journey to music fame, they both had trying moments, like when they slept on bare floor waiting to be auditioned for Calabar carnival performance, which they eventually did not qualify for.

Mr Gaius' history with rap music can be traced back to almost a decade ago as a student of College of Education, Akamkpa, Cross Rivers State .

Sosoflow, as he was referred to then, was at every concert in Calabar, delighting rap lovers, and of course earning a living from it.

His passion for rap music metamorphosed into artiste management and saw him help young artistes like himself to grow craft and build their creative business.

It is the same passion that has led him into investing heavily in his growing music record label business, Konvest Music, a label that now houses budding music talents with unique sound and compelling prospect.

Currently, Mr Gaius Chibueze has vested interest in multiple industries, and markets, and is leading a team of global change makers in creating relevant solutions to meet the demands of the upwardly mobile growing young African population.

