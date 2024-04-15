ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Married father of 3 kids heads to prison for 8 months over marijuana

News Agency Of Nigeria

After his term in the correctional centre, he will undergo four months of counselling by the NDLEA.

Married father of 3 kids heads to prison for 8 months over marijuana
Married father of 3 kids heads to prison for 8 months over marijuana

Recommended articles

Muhammad’s sentence followed his guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA).

During his arraignment, the prosecuting counsel, M.O Adegene, tendered some exhibits including the seized drugs before the judge and prayed the court to convict him.

The defendant’s counsel, Stephen Magondo, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy since his client was a first-time offender who did not waste the time of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He pleaded guilty as early as when he was arrested in December 2023,” Magondo said.

The defence counsel also told the court that the defendant was remorseful and as such deserved a second chance to make amends. The defendant, the lawyer also said, was married with three children and the breadwinner of his family.

Delivering her judgment after the review of facts, the judge found the defendant guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly.

Justice Nyako subsequently sentenced the convict to eight months in prison which would start counting from when he was arrested in December 2023. She also directed that the convict should after his term in the correctional centre undergo four months of counselling by the NDLEA.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ibeto's ₦4.8m fraud case adjourned to May 27 pending Court of Appeal ruling

Ibeto's ₦4.8m fraud case adjourned to May 27 pending Court of Appeal ruling

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators