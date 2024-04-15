Married father of 3 kids heads to prison for 8 months over marijuana

Muhammad’s sentence followed his guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA).

During his arraignment, the prosecuting counsel, M.O Adegene, tendered some exhibits including the seized drugs before the judge and prayed the court to convict him.

The defendant’s counsel, Stephen Magondo, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy since his client was a first-time offender who did not waste the time of the court.

“He pleaded guilty as early as when he was arrested in December 2023,” Magondo said.

The defence counsel also told the court that the defendant was remorseful and as such deserved a second chance to make amends. The defendant, the lawyer also said, was married with three children and the breadwinner of his family.

Delivering her judgment after the review of facts, the judge found the defendant guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly.