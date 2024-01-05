Man invites OPC members to beat his girlfriend and her brother in Lagos

The incident, according to the assaulted lady, happened at the instance of Atari, whom she claimed invited the men to “discipline” her brother, Abdulahi.

Tope, who was seen to have sustained injuries in video clips, demanded justice as she noted that she was beaten to a stupor by the men while she was trying to save her brother from them.

“My former boyfriend came to our house on Olodan Street, Ijora Badia on Friday, December 29, 2023, and met my brother. My brother told him not to enter the house; he should not sit in our bed and that he should call my line since I was not around and I was the one he wanted to see,” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tope, her brother did not like Atari. “He (Atari) then hit my brother on the chest and they began fighting. One of our siblings then screamed out to me that my brother and Atari were having a fight. So when I got there I started hitting him with something and he left but he went to invite members of the OPC to come and discipline my brother.

“When the OPC men came, they began hitting my brother with planks. They beat him from our place towards the OPC’s base. When I got there to seek my brother’s release, telling them our father just died, they were asking if I knew where I came to. One of them took a grinding machine belt and flogged me with it. I was slapped. I was running to the other street, and one of them followed me and kept hitting me with the belt. I insisted I must take my brother home.”

Tope said by the time she got home after the incident, she realised her body had been swelling. “I and my brother could not sleep. My brother could not walk properly.”

She added, “On New Year Eve, we reported the matter at the police station in Pako, Amukoko. The matter has reached the Area Command and the guy was released to be going and coming back to the station. They said we should come by 2:00 pm today (Wednesday).”

Tope said contrary to appeals by concerned persons to settle the case amicably, she did not want the case to be swept under the carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT