Zlatan Ibile, known for his sensational catchphrase ‘Kapaichumarimarichupako, is the latest amongst the iconic Nigerian singers and is representing the brand in all campaigns this year.

"Lotto9ja is penetrating the market to make Nigerians millionaires, and we want to support the hustle spirit of the naija men and women," said Obianuju Amaeshi, Digital strategist at Lotto9ja.

Lotto9ja proudly unveils new brand ambassadors

Our ambassadors truly embody the tales of how a hard worker with hopes, luck and faith evolves and becomes the people’s choice because of their relatable stories and lifestyle.

For additional information on Lotto9ja and to be a part of our promotions and games, visit www.lotto9ja.com.ng and follow @lotto9jang on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube.

About Lotto9ja:

Lotto9ja is a brand for naija by naija. Lotto9ja is a website where you can raise money by playing numbered tickets and get cash rewards to the holders of numbers drawn at random. The Nigerian lottery has various game options available on the www.lotto9ja.com.ng.

