In his announcement, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, Group Managing Director, LandWey, said, “We are committed to giving back to the Ogombo community, as we are interested in the welfare of everyone – not only those living within the Urban Prime estates, and particularly the education of the children, that’s why we are getting all hands-on deck in a bid to build a better future for our children. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.”

Access to the 50 million Naira educational grant will be made through applications and an efficient screening process to ensure fair and equal disbursement.

Parents who attended the funfair were not left out as gifts, relief packages and medical checkups were administered while the children went home with back-to-school kits after being treated to a fun day of games and refreshments.

LandWey Launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as She Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary

The funfair also marked the beginning of a 5-day celebration as the real estate giants mark their 5th year anniversary. Adesola Bello, Acting Managing Director, LandWey, in expressing her joy at this milestone said, “we are proud at how far we have come and how much more we are willing to go to providing excellent product and service delivery.”

The 5-year anniversary celebration also featured a thanksgiving banquet with gospel artistes Tope Alabi, Victor Thompson and David Nathan ministering at the event.

The anniversary celebration culminated in an African-themed dinner and award ceremony to celebrate employees, outstanding realtors and esteemed clients.

Guests were treated to fine dining, classical music and further entertained by a revving performance from the ‘Peru’ crooner, Fireboy DML.

In a bid to reward excellence and top achievements over the course of the year, LandWey recognized the top performers of the year with brand new SUVs, all-expense paid trips and a 2-Bedroom Unit at The Apartment going to the top performer of the year.

While presenting the awards, the GMD, LandWey, Mr. Olawale, graciously commended the tenacity of the realtors in upholding the brand’s excellence through optimum product and service delivery.

Also present for the awards ceremony was His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II amongst a host of other dignitaries.

