RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Ogombo Community of Lagos State is one for the better as one of Nigeria’s leading real estate developers, LandWey Investment Limited, through its NGO arm, WeyCare, launches 50 million Naira scholarship fund for the children living in the community.

LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 30th November 2021, at a funfair event organized for the children and parents of the Ogombo Community. The event, themed “Building their Future”, served as a CSR outreach to inspire the children of the locale with the much-needed educational aid and assistance to build a better future.

Recommended articles

In his announcement, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, Group Managing Director, LandWey, said, “We are committed to giving back to the Ogombo community, as we are interested in the welfare of everyone – not only those living within the Urban Prime estates, and particularly the education of the children, that’s why we are getting all hands-on deck in a bid to build a better future for our children. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.”

Access to the 50 million Naira educational grant will be made through applications and an efficient screening process to ensure fair and equal disbursement.

Parents who attended the funfair were not left out as gifts, relief packages and medical checkups were administered while the children went home with back-to-school kits after being treated to a fun day of games and refreshments.

LandWey Launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as She Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary

LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria

The funfair also marked the beginning of a 5-day celebration as the real estate giants mark their 5th year anniversary. Adesola Bello, Acting Managing Director, LandWey, in expressing her joy at this milestone said, “we are proud at how far we have come and how much more we are willing to go to providing excellent product and service delivery.”

The 5-year anniversary celebration also featured a thanksgiving banquet with gospel artistes Tope Alabi, Victor Thompson and David Nathan ministering at the event.

LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria

The anniversary celebration culminated in an African-themed dinner and award ceremony to celebrate employees, outstanding realtors and esteemed clients.

Guests were treated to fine dining, classical music and further entertained by a revving performance from the ‘Peru’ crooner, Fireboy DML.

LandWey Launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as She Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary

LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria

In a bid to reward excellence and top achievements over the course of the year, LandWey recognized the top performers of the year with brand new SUVs, all-expense paid trips and a 2-Bedroom Unit at The Apartment going to the top performer of the year.

LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary
LandWey launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund, Awards Outstanding Realtors as she celebrates 5th year anniversary Pulse Nigeria

While presenting the awards, the GMD, LandWey, Mr. Olawale, graciously commended the tenacity of the realtors in upholding the brand’s excellence through optimum product and service delivery.

Also present for the awards ceremony was His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II amongst a host of other dignitaries.

----

#FeaturebyLandWey

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Trending

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Police detain 3 Dowen students over Sylvester Oromoni's death

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)

Suspect arrested for using noodles to smuggle 2,863 ATM cards gets N50 million bail

Ishaq Abubakar [EFCC]