Landlord gives tenant quit notice, rapes daughter during her search for a house
The landlord had an issue with the child’s mother and asked her to pack out.
Recommended articles
The Magistrate, S. A . Adesina, ordered that the landlord should be kept at the Agodi custodial facility pending advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions. Adesina did not take the landlord’s plea. She adjourned the case until April 25 for mention.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musibau, a resident of Olode, Ibadan, was charged with one count of defilement.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the defendant, on March 13, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm defiled his tenant’s daughter.
Adedeji said that Musibau had an issue with the child’s mother and asked her to pack out. The prosecutor said that when the woman went to look for a house to rent, the defendant defiled her daughter.
She said that the offence contravened Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law of 2006.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng