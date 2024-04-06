ADVERTISEMENT
Kirinyaga woman weds dead fiancée in colourful church ceremony & fulfils his wishes

Martin Gatari died a few days to his wedding which was planned for April 06 2024 and his fiancée continued with the plans, with a wedding and a burial ceremony on the same day.

Our Lady Consolata Rukenya Church in Gichugu today hosted a unique ceremony in which a wedding and a burial ceremony went on simultaneously.

The wedding was in honour of the wishes of the late Martin Gitari who succumbed to a short illness just days to his planned wedding, leaving behind his fiancée, Beatrice Muthoni who chose to continue with the plans and say I do to the man she loves even in death.

The couple had been eagerly awaiting their big day, set for April 6, 2024 before death struck on March 16, 2024.

Martin's family, led by his sister Pear Wambui and his fiancée, Beatrice Muthoni decided to proceed with the wedding plans, combining his burial with his wedding.

Dressed in a wedding gown complete with a bridesmaids, dressed in the attire originally chosen for the wedding, the congregation witnessed a story of enduring love.

"We are celebrating two occasions, burying him and at the same time celebrating his marriage," Wambui explained.

Catholic Father speaks on unique event

Father Sammy Njoroge of Kutus Catholic Parish who presided over the ceremony noted that this was his first time presiding over such a unique event and emphasized the significance of honoring Martin's wishes.

"This is my first such occasion since I became a priest, and we have done exactly what he wanted," Father Njoroge stated.

The big day started with Beatrice Muthoni placing a wedding ring on his dead fiancée’s finger at the morgue before the body was transported to the church.

Song, dance and wedding ring in church

An elaborate ceremony which featured song, dance and cake-cutting as is the norm in weddings followed at the church with a priest officiating the event.

Beatrice had her grandson place a ring on her finger at the church, representing her fiancée with family, friends and the congregation celebrating marking the climax of the "wedding".

"Today we are celebrating two occasions for my late brother because he had already planned his wedding, but unfortunately, he died before the wedding day," the deceased’s brother, Daniel Githaka.

Beatrice Muthoni recounted that placing the wedding ring on Martin's finger came with a mix of emotions, grieving while also celebrating at the same time.

"My grandson Felix Gitari was the one who put the wedding ring on me to represent his grandfather as my husband. I'm happy and, at the same time, sad," she shared.

The bride changed the wedding gown after the ceremony was concluded and proceeded for the interment of her late husband in Githunguri on the same day.

