Indian police arrest 3 Nigerians for trafficking drugs

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police received a tip-off that some Africans were coming into India with drugs, and they turned out to be Nigerians.

Authorities are hoping to crack down on more members of the drug syndicate [Punch]
The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in India, which disclosed the arrest, stated that the trio were an international drug syndicate.

According to the police, the suspects, who were nabbed with 204.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine popularly known as ice, are residents of New Delhi.

It was gathered that Loua was previously detained in 2019 under the NDPS Act after being found in possession of 207 grams of heroin and was currently out on bail before he was arrested for drug-related activities.

In a similar vein, David had prior run-ins with the law and had been arrested by the Delhi Police on previous occasions.

According to the police, a team of crime branch led by Inspector Ashok Kumar had on Saturday, March 30, 2024, received a tip-off that three Africans, who used to supply drugs in Chandigarh, were arriving with a large quantity of narcotics.

It was gathered that the suspects had entered India on medical and business visas for a short stay but got involved in illicit drug trafficking and had overstayed illegally after their visas expired.

The police further disclosed that the investigation revealed that the suspects bought the contraband from their country at lower prices and then sold them at higher prices in discos, pubs, and bars in the Tricity area.

The police said the investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that authorities were hoping to crack down on more members of the drug syndicate.

