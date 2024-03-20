Husband heartbroken as 2 of 3 children he raised for 13 years aren't his
Husband files for divorce and the wife who is a business woman denied the allegations.
Recommended articles
The petitioner who resides within the jurisdiction of the court, said this in a divorce petition he filed against his wife in court.
“My wife is having extra-marital affairs. She confessed to me that only my second child was my biological child.
“She said that the other two were not my biological children.
“I have been taking care of them for 13 years .This is heartbreaking, it is on this issue that I seek to divorce my wife.” He said.
He also told the court that there was no love and understanding in the marriage. The respondent who is a businesswoman, denied the allegations. The presiding judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until 25, for a report of settlement/hearing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng