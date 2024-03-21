ADVERTISEMENT
Husband dumps son at girlfriend's house, stops him from going to school

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife said she moved out of the house for fear of losing her life.

The petitioner who resides in Jikwoyi, told the court that her husband “chases women around”.

"He tells them he was not married. Since he started chasing women, he stopped providing for the family and beats me,” she said.

She also told the court that she moved out of the house for fear of losing her life.

“My husband dumped our son in his girlfriend’s house. My son does not go to school.

“I beg the court to dissolve my marriage and grant me custody of the children.

"I also want the court to order my husband to provide money for the upkeep for our children,” she added.

The respondent who is a cleaner denied the allegations. The presiding judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore a settlement out of court. Baba adjourned the matter until March 25, for a report of settlement or hearing.

