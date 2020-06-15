The fully virtual event drew business leaders, social entrepreneurs, innovators and reformers for an inspiring Day of Talks.

Members of the International TED and various TEDx communities also joined in online to participate in the event.

There were talks by top medical practitioner, Folakemi Ezenwanne, venture capitalist, Chika Nwobi, and Environmental and Climate Governance guru, Chukwumerije Okereke, as well as a musical performance by Di’Ja.

The workshop hosted by Union Bank was a major highlight of the programme lineup. This session tagged “Rise: Innovating in Uncertainty”; shone the spotlight on individuals and groups who are innovatively rising in the face of the challenges the world battles today.

Highlights from the TEDxLagos virtual gathering, co-sponsored by Union Bank!

Panelists and speakers at this workshop included Simi Nwogugu, Trustee of Project Ark and Executive Director, Junior Achievement of Nigeria; and two winners from the ongoing Union Rise Challenge - Katfwang Fwangkat, the CEO Yen Express, a telemedicine and mobile pharmacy platform and; Adams Bamigbose, Founder AGL Artistry, a social enterprise focused on converting waste into Art, Furniture and more recently, mobile hand washing devices.

Union Bank is a proud co-sponsor of TEDxLagos for the third consecutive year. As a financial institution committed to enabling success in its host communities, this partnership amplifies Union Bank’s support for innovation and impactful social causes that encourage societal growth.

Highlights from the TEDxLagos virtual gathering, co-sponsored by Union Bank!

The ongoing #UnionRiseChallenge also reinforces Union Bank’s focus on social impact. The Challenge seeks to acknowledge and reward individuals, groups and small businesses impacting their communities despite the covid-19 pandemic. Each week, the top 10 entries receive N2,500,000 to support their work.

For more updates on the TEDxLagos event and the UnionRiseChallenge, follow Union Bank on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

Highlights from the TEDxLagos virtual gathering, co-sponsored by Union Bank!

This is a featured post.