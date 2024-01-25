ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen behead woman in Akwa Ibom

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was gruesomely killed where she had reportedly lived and farmed.

Police has promised to fish out the perpetrators [Punch]
The woman, whose identity is yet-to-be disclosed, was said to have been gruesomely killed where she had lived and farmed before meeting her untimely death.

Addressing journalists on the matter, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Odiko Ogbeche Macdon, confirmed the incident, noting that the name of the deceased was yet to be identified.

According to the police spokesperson, Akwa State CP, Durosinmi, had ordered an investigation into the incident which he said had discreetly been conducted.

He said, “In no distant time, we will get to know what transpired and fish out the perpetrators.

“We are committed to fishing out these perpetrators and bringing them to book.”

He, however, appealed to the public to bring information that could help in the investigation to unravel circumstances behind such a dastardly act.

He clearly stated and said “but for us we will spare no resources in doing so”

In a similar development, the Adamawa Police Command disclosed the killing of a 20-year-old girl in a hotel in the state.

Operatives of the Adamawa Police Command arrested some suspects in connection with the beheading of the lady, who was suspected to have been killed for ritual in one of the hotels in Yola, the state capital.

It was gathered that a suspected ritualist on Thursday, January 18, 2024, around 9:30 pm, took the victim to the hotel where he was lodged as a guest, and thereafter beheaded her and left the scene with her decapitated head.

