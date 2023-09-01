FRSC officer dead, 3 injured in auto accident on Nyanya-Keffi Expressway

The accident occurred in the earlier hours of Friday, around 3 a.m, on the Kugbo Nyanya Expressway, near Karu bridge.

The VIO Area commander in Kugbo, Walter Amechi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident was caused by mechanical failure (brake failure).

According to him, the FRSC towing vehicle was towing a Dangote truck, carrying cement which had earlier failed brake, to the VIO office in Kugbo.

He said the driver in the towing van was found dead, trapped in the vehicle, while the driver of the Dangote truck, conductor and one other passengers sustained injuries.

However, a senior FRSC official who did not disclose his name told NAN that he cannot give any information as he was traumatised.

He said that the driver was his good subordinate, thereby assuring that a statement would be released to give details of the accident.

Also the Divisional Traffic Officer, Bawa Danmaigona, told NAN that on Aug. 31, there was also a serious accident on the Karu Nyanya road, which left several vehicles damaged

As at the time of this report, the victims were rushed to the hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

