ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FRSC officer dead, 3 injured in auto accident on Nyanya-Keffi Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

A senior FRSC official who did not disclose his name told NAN that he cannot give any information as he was traumatised

FRSC officer dead, 3 injured in auto accident on Nyanya-Keffi Expressway. [NAN]
FRSC officer dead, 3 injured in auto accident on Nyanya-Keffi Expressway. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The accident occurred in the earlier hours of Friday, around 3 a.m, on the Kugbo Nyanya Expressway, near Karu bridge.

The VIO Area commander in Kugbo, Walter Amechi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident was caused by mechanical failure (brake failure).

According to him, the FRSC towing vehicle was towing a Dangote truck, carrying cement which had earlier failed brake, to the VIO office in Kugbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the driver in the towing van was found dead, trapped in the vehicle, while the driver of the Dangote truck, conductor and one other passengers sustained injuries.

However, a senior FRSC official who did not disclose his name told NAN that he cannot give any information as he was traumatised.

He said that the driver was his good subordinate, thereby assuring that a statement would be released to give details of the accident.

Also the Divisional Traffic Officer, Bawa Danmaigona, told NAN that on Aug. 31, there was also a serious accident on the Karu Nyanya road, which left several vehicles damaged

As at the time of this report, the victims were rushed to the hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the accident caused a serious gridlock along the Karu, Mararaba and Nyanya axis as waited so long to cross the area the accident occurred.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

Social media aggravates effects of suicide – Neuropsychiatrist

Social media aggravates effects of suicide – Neuropsychiatrist

NAF airstrikes knock out terrorists’ enclaves, illegal oil refining sites

NAF airstrikes knock out terrorists’ enclaves, illegal oil refining sites

LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

Lagos parents groan under economic challenges ahead school resumption

Lagos parents groan under economic challenges ahead school resumption

Navy hands over vessel with suspected stolen crude oil to EFCC in Delta

Navy hands over vessel with suspected stolen crude oil to EFCC in Delta

Pulse Sports

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly