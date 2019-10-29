Many residents of Markudi have been rendered homeless, as flood submerged some houses and shops in the state.

The Nation reports that property valued at millions of naira, were also said to have been destroyed following an all-night heavy downpour.

The rain, which started at about 10 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, lasted till the early hours of Monday, October 28, 2019.

The rain affected -Wurukum market, Wadata market, Vandeikya street and NKST Church low level areas of the state.

Victims were seen displaying their submerged belongings such as mattresses, rugs, chairs and clothes in the sun.

Many traders counted losses, with some lamenting that they had just stocked their warehouses before the rain.