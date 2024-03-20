Fire destroys 37 shops in Kano, investigation still ongoing

The Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred about 01:37 am on Wednesday.

According to Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 01:37 am from one Malam Baba that there was a fire outbreak at Zuwaciki.

“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 01:47 am and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops,” he said.

