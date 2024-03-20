ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire destroys 37 shops in Kano, investigation still ongoing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fire service official noted that no life was lost and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Fire destroys 37 shops in Kano [Naija News]
Fire destroys 37 shops in Kano [Naija News]

Recommended articles

The Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred about 01:37 am on Wednesday.

According to Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 01:37 am from one Malam Baba that there was a fire outbreak at Zuwaciki.

“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 01:47 am and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi said the 37 shops were on the ground floor of a multi-purpose building. He added that three other shops were slightly damaged by the fire. He said no life was lost and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

National Assembly has passed student loan bill

National Assembly has passed student loan bill

EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF, trial continues

EFCC officer, Tukur denies promise not to prosecute AGF, trial continues

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Court dismisses Adventist leader's suit to stop elections on Saturdays

Court dismisses Adventist leader's suit to stop elections on Saturdays

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free [GlobalTimes]

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free

Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care

My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court

Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun

Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun