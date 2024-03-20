Fire destroys 37 shops in Kano, investigation still ongoing
Fire service official noted that no life was lost and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
The Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred about 01:37 am on Wednesday.
According to Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 01:37 am from one Malam Baba that there was a fire outbreak at Zuwaciki.
“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 01:47 am and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops,” he said.
Abdullahi said the 37 shops were on the ground floor of a multi-purpose building. He added that three other shops were slightly damaged by the fire. He said no life was lost and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
