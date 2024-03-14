ADVERTISEMENT
Father rapes 9-year-old daughter, blames his action on excessive alcohol

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife reported her husband to the police which he was eventually arrested.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated on Thursday in Yola that the man was arrested on Tuesday following a report made by his wife.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence and blamed his action on excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs,’’ he stated.

Nguroje assured that investigation was on-going on the incident.

