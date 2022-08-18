RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Family of 7 die after “poisonous meal” in Zamfara, say police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Zamfara said seven family members died after taking a local delicacy of corn and vegetables locally known as Dambu for dinner.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the command has began investigation to unravel the cause of the death of the family members in Danbaza village, Maradun Local Government Area of the State.

“The incident happened on Monday immediately after the family took the meal prepared as their dinner.

“The police has taken samples of the meal for analysis and I assure the general public that results would be released to newsmen,” Shehu said.

A resident of the village, Muhammad Kabir, who is close to the family told NAN that four of the victims including two married women and five teenagers died on the spot while the three others died after they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“As soon as the family members finished eating the meal, four of them died on the spot.

” The three others were rushed to hospital, but they later died while receiving treatment,” Kabir said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

We did not spend N18.9 billion on bush clearing contract - Agric Ministry dismisses claims

We did not spend N18.9 billion on bush clearing contract - Agric Ministry dismisses claims

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Ogun PDP: I will fight this battle till end -Segun Showunmi

Ogun PDP: I will fight this battle till end -Segun Showunmi

NDLEA arrests pharma company MD for selling illicit drugs online

NDLEA arrests pharma company MD for selling illicit drugs online

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Strike: Ikeja Electric, EKEDC react as Lagos experiences blackout

Strike: Ikeja Electric, EKEDC react as Lagos experiences blackout

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Uniben graduate crushed to death

UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath

Lady pleads with Police

Lady pleads with police not to call her parents after lover dies in motel room