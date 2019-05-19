The family of 26-yr-old Adewura Latifat Belo has appealed to Nigerians to help find the lady who went missing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Adediwura was last spoken to on Wednesday night on her way back from work when she called home to inform her sister that she was at Cement nearing home, but she didn’t get home.

One of her family members said Adediwura’s phone last synched to Google at 7:59 pm inside Gowon estate where she lives. This suggests she almost got home.

Her family has issued a missing person report and are asking for help to find her.

Anyone with information about her whereabout should call the number: +234 805 372 2398.