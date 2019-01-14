For years, Nigerians have allowed medical tourism to thrive in countries such as India, U.S., Turkey and other European countries.

Every month, a significant percentage of Nigerian patients cross boarders internationally in search of ‘better’ medical care.

According to the Federal Government, an estimated $2 billion is lost annually due to medical tours from Nigeria to other countries.

Let’s begin to imagine what the status of healthcare in Nigeria will be if this amount is being invested to the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The healthcare system will indeed blossom because the funds will be allocated to create higher quality specialty services, advanced technology and quicker access to medical services, all of which are major drivers and also constitute a significant amount of the national income.

As a solution to the fast growing rate of medical tourism, Euracare, a multi-specialist hospital was established two years ago on the grounds of providing world-class treatment in Nigeria to Nigerian patients who travel oversees for medical services.

It is a hospital that was founded on the principle of making sure Nigerians won’t need to travel to receive healthcare. Imagine a hospital that embodies international cutting edge healthcare equipments and facilities - Euracare is indeed the one!

Not only has Euracare given us high quality standard medical services, but in achieving this, they have been able to attract Nigerian doctors who are practicing abroad thus encouraging them to use their set skill in their home country as well as having a significant effect on the economy as a whole. You no longer need to be stressed about travelling abroad for world-class services, medical consultations and procedures because Euracare is providing that already.

Euracare is fully equipped with high end technologies and facilities such as a clinical laboratory, advanced endoscopy, radiology and cardiology tools as well as professionals who will accurately diagnose and give you information on your medical status and further proceeding to offer appropriate treatment.

So far, Euracare boasts of service to over 10,094 patients and has completed 1,022 CT scans, 1,219 MRI scans, 108 cardiac procedures, 356 surgical procedures, 1,075 x-ray and 1,107 ultrasound. I know, impeccable progress! The number of patients and procedures continue to grow significantly.

It is exciting to see the advances in healthcare that explore avenues to benefit Nigerians. Through its fantastic facility and a dedicated staff, Euracare has given Nigerians a welcoming and accessible place for patients to receive high quality safe care that they truly deserve.

