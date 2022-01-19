RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this new year with Pinkberry, fuel your Passion!!

Happy New Year!!!! it’s a new month and what better way to start January than fueling your passion with guilt-free indulgence from Pinkberry!!!

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this new year with Pinkberry, fuel your Passion!!
Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this new year with Pinkberry, fuel your Passion!!

Enjoy our awesome deals, created for you specifically to have the best experience this January.

Pinkberry is giving you mouth-watering and exciting flavours that will rock your world with amazing deals that won’t hurt your pockets. Get the Froyo feeling and dive in guilt-free indulgence this month and enjoy Pinkberry’s delectable deals just for you - get a small cup of your delicious frozen yoghurt for as low as N700 only!!! Available across all stores this January. All you need do is visit www.pinkberryng.com and have that swirl moment now!!

The new Pinkberry SWEET PASSION flavor is nothing but luscious and divine, pumping your spirit as you take on the new Year. Get on with it this new year, soothe your taste buds with this new sweet, fruity, and incredibly refreshing flavor. Available across all our stores and on www.pinkberryng.com

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this new year with Pinkberry, fuel your Passion!!
Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this new year with Pinkberry, fuel your Passion!! Pulse Nigeria

The kids are also not left out, with the Pinkberry ‘’Back2school’’ deal - get your yoghurt on a cone for N800 only. Coming right up are the value deals, get 2 medium cups for N2400 and 2 Large cups for N3400 - available in all flavors to savor. Walk into any Pinkberry store near you or order now via the Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com or Eat N’ Go mobile APP.

It gets even better when you order online and get a Medium cup @ 40% discount for N950 and enjoy 1 Pinkberry classic smoothie for N1500 only with the smoothie fav deal.

Visit any Pinkberry store near you or check out www.pinkberryng.com for more info and get yourself locked in on this joyful ride and swirly bliss this Year!!!

Also stay connected and updated on all Pinkberry offers via their social platforms:

Instagram - @pinkberrynigeria

Facebook: @pinkberrynigeria

