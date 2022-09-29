RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 2 siblings, 24 others for internet fraud in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Command, has arrested 26 suspects for internet-related fraudulent activities in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that among those arrested were two siblings alongside 24 others.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Apete area of Ibadan, based on actionable intelligence worked upon by the commission.

Uwujaren said items recovered from the suspects included a car, laptops and exotic phones.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

