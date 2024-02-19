Eastern Naval Command says Nigerian Navy saves Nigeria ₦95bn in 10 months

This was disclosed in Calabar on Monday by Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, during a parade to mark the end of his tour of duty as the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) ENC.

He said the amount represented the value of crude oil, automotive gas oil, premium motor spirit and dual-purpose Kerosene denied criminal elements in the maritime domain under the three operational bases of the command.

The operational bases comprise the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNS), NNS Pathfinder in Port Harcourt and the NNS Jubilee in Akwa Ibom. The outgoing commander said the command sustained efforts and effective presence at the sea within its area of responsibility. The command also undertook several clearances and anti-crude oil theft operations in the backwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the efforts led to the arrest of 13 vessels, including 101 suspects engaged in illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, illegal fishing and other maritime illegalities.

“The operations equally led to the deactivation of about 315 illegal refining sites and 399 wooden boats.

“Furthermore was the seizure of 571,740 barrels of crude oil, 47,250 metric tons of Automotive Gas Oil, 1,574 drums of Premium Motor Spirit and 45 metric tons of Dual Purpose Kerosene, translating to over ₦95 billion at the current market value, denied criminal elements,” he stated.

He further said that under his stewardship as the FOC, the command recorded significant achievements in infrastructure development across all its bases, units and establishments.

He listed the 16-room self-contained accommodation for officers at the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder and, the renovation of the senior officer's mess and offices at the forward operating base, Bonny, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, regarding concepts and organisation, we introduced the stronger family initiative aimed at promoting bonding among the family members of personnel because we noted that strong families make a strong navy.

“This initiative includes the Family Weekend, Commander’s Handshake, Call the Spouse and Celebrate the Living programmes,” Oluwagbire stated.

The outgoing Commander said these achievements would not have been possible without the contribution of the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the ENC.

He appealed that the same support given him be accorded to his successor, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande.