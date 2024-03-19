Domestic servant steals 60 bags of cement but he's now facing consequences
John pleaded guilty to offence of theft and begged the court for leniency.
John, who lives in Life Camp, Abuja, pleaded guilty to offence of theft and begged the court for leniency.
The judge, Aliyu Kagarko, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of ₦70,000 and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Olisaemeka Okeke, told the court the complainant, Moses Nweke of the same address reported the matter In Life Camp Police Station on March 2.
The prosecutor told the court that the complainant employed the convict as a "block watering worker" in his industry.
Okeke said the complainant entrusted the convict with his shop key and he stole 60 bags of cement worth ₦540,000, 200 building blocks worth ₦90,000 and 15 litres of fuel. The prosecutor said the convict absconded but was later apprehended.
He said during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime. and all effort made to recover the stolen items failed.
Okeke told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.
