DKT Nigeria Runs #LoveMyLevo Contraceptive Campaign to celebrate World Contraception Day

The campaign which was in partnership with DKT WomanCare Global was aimed at addressing the large number of unwanted or mistimed pregnancies and births in Nigeria while reducing the risk of unintended pregnancies and the associated complications of induced abortions in the country.

The #LoveMyLevo campaign included a two-day training program held simultaneously in three states across the country, Sokoto, Ogun and Rivers states, bringing together 50 health care providers in each region while administering free Levoplants to more than 100 women during the event.

Also part of the campaign, DKT Nigeria hosted an Instagram Live session in partnership with Pulse Nigeria to engage more women online, educating them on how Levoplant is an effective contraceptive to help them plan their lives without pregnancy worries.

The campaign was also joined by media personalities Omoni Oboli, Adunni Ade and Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), using their social media platforms to inspire more women to take charge of their lives by preventing unintended pregnancies with Levoplant.

