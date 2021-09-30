DKT Nigeria empowers women through it’s #LoveMyLevo campaign for World Contraception Day

Modern contraception is an efficient means of reducing the risk of unintended pregnancies and its associated complications especially because of the strict abortion laws in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

It is in this light that DKT Nigeria in partnership with DKT WomanCare Global through their #LoveMyLevo campaign sought to improve awareness on contraceptives with a focus on the use of their 2 rod contraceptive Implant, Levoplant, on World Contraception Day, September 26th as a safe, effective, and long-acting contraceptive method.

Through several activities such as a 2-day training for health care providers in three regions in Nigeria namely; Northern Region – Sokoto State, Western Region – Ogun State, and Southern Region – Rivers State, 50 healthcare providers were trained by 3 Master trainers with the support of DKT Nigeria's Clinical Services and Training Team to administer Levoplant to women. So far, over 100 women have received Levoplant.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

DKT Nigeria has also partnered with influencers such as Omoni Oboli, Adunni Ade and Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) to amplify the message of family planning and ill-timed pregnancies to more women.

Pulse Nigeria

Omoni Oboli

Pulse Nigeria

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

Pulse Nigeria

Adunni Ade

What is Levoplant

Levoplant is a high quality, WHO prequalified 2-rod contraceptive implant that is 99% effective in preventing pregnancy for up to 3 years. Each rod contains 75 mg of Levonorgestrel (150 mg total) which is released slowly in the body. It is inserted under the skin of the upper arm ONLY by a trained healthcare provider.

Benefits

It can be used at any time in the menstrual cycle and removed whenever a pregnancy is desired

Total privacy, no one can tell you have it and it does not interfere with sex

No daily or monthly regimen required

No action from the user and no routine clinical follow up is required after initial insertion

It is oestrogen free, so more people are able to use it

Sterile pouch and thinner disposable trocar reduce the risk of infection and inflammation.

There is no delay in a woman’s return to fertility after Levoplant is remove

Follow us on social media

Instagram @honeyandbanana

Facebook - @honeyandbanana

Twitter - @honeyandbanana

----