A source who preferred anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Eket that the incident occurred on Sunday.

According to the source the Black Axe confraternity had a birthday party in honour of a member at a night club in Eket.

He said some members of the Deybam confraternity attended the birthday party uninvited and a misunderstanding occurred between the two groups which led to the death one of the uninvited cult group.

He said that the Deybam confraternity member was stabbed with bottles and later stoned to death between 11p.m on Sunday and 12 a.m. the following morning.

There was noise and a lot of argument which led to the death of a member of the Deybam confraternity, he said.

According to him, the victim died at about five hours later and the Deybam confraternity retaliated and killed one member of the Black Axe around Idua Street in Eket.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Akwa Ibom, DSP Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident, but said that no arrest had been made.

Yes, there was an incident like that in Eket but no arrest has been made, he said, adding that the suspect were however being trailed to bring them to book.