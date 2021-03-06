Dr. Falana was adjudged most outstanding health worker for his leadership and dedicated service. The commendation came as 9mobile visited health workers on Saturday February 27 at the Lagos State Government isolation centre of Mainland Hospital, Yaba otherwise known as Infectious Disease Hospital.

The 9mobile initiative was to appreciate the efforts of health workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 across the country. A minute silence was observed in honor of those who lost their lives to the disease.

Commending health workers nationwide, 9mobile’s Public Relations Lead, Chineze Amanfo, who represented the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, recalled that it was exactly one year that the index case was recorded in Nigeria. She stated that “9mobile appreciates your commitment and dedication because you are the real heroes in the fight against Coronavirus. 9mobile applauds your dedicated service and reiterates that we are solidly behind you.”

(L-R) Joshua Oluranti, Public Relations and CSR Specialist, 9mobile; Dr. Ayodeji Anthony Falana receiving an award as most outstanding health worker in the fight against COVID-19 and Chineze Amanfo, Corporate Communications Lead, 9mobile during an event by 9mobile to recognize health workers at the frontline of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanfo, who presented a plaque of recognition to the recipient and other gift items to the health workers on behalf of 9mobile, also saluted the bravery of the health workers, noting that despite the disruption and loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic, health workers have continued to show exemplary commitment.

The recipient of the award, Dr. Ayodeji Falana appreciated 9mobile for shining its spotlight on the selfless sacrifices of health workers in Nigeria. “I have been involved in the fight against infectious diseases for a very long time.

Dr. Ayodeji Anthony Falana holding his award plaque as the most outstanding health worker in the fight against COVID-19 during an event by 9mobile to recognize health workers at the frontline of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hence, it feels good to be appreciated and it shows that when you work hard, you will eventually be recognized and appreciated. Covid-19 provided us with the opportunity to serve Nigeria with our capacities and capabilities. I heartily appreciate 9mobile for encouraging us to do more for the Nigerian healthcare system,” he said.

According to his official citation, Dr. Ayodeji Falana, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, has played a pivotal role in transforming the clinical landscape of the Mainland Hospital in the past one year with his contribution to the fight against Covid-19. As a clinician in the facility for over a decade, he was actively involved in the fight against Ebola in 2014, treating and managing infected patients.

This prepared him for the mantle of leadership in the fight against Covid-19 when he was posted by the Lagos State Covid-19 Case Management Pillar Lead to serve as the Medical Lead for Eti-Osa Isolation Centre in April 2020. He has shown commitment, drive, innovation, selflessness and has made enduring impact.

COVID-19: 9mobile celebrates health workers, lauds sacrifices one year on from index case

