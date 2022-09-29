Court dissolves 15 years marriage on wife’s instance

The wife told the court that she had three boys for her husband and urged the court to grant her the custody of the children.

The Judge dissolved the marriage and granted Lateefat the custody of the children.

Ahmed, however, ordered that Abdul should have access to the children at any reasonable time.

Ahmed said that the court had served the ex-husband a notice by Lateefat seeking for divorce since Sept. 7, but Abdul had never appeared in court.

He said that the ex-husband had sent a letter to the court to grant Lateefat request.