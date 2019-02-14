Cold Stone creamery is melting hearts with new flavours this Valentine!

We love the feeling that love brings and we are excited to share with you, the new love creations from Cold Stone Creamery this valentine! Say hello to a range of love themed yummy and creamy ice cream, cakes and Love shakes. Believe us when we tell you these new flavors are made with all the love in the world!

What’s valentine without chocolate and strawberries? Your heart will melt with these two new signature creations– Fall in Chocolate, a delicious and creamy chocolate ice cream with a mix of strawberries and strawberry puree; and Berry Love! an insanely delicious strawberry filled ice cream goodness. It is berry, berry berry good!

Now the ice cream cakes. They are handcrafted, delicious works of art! These two new ice cream signature cakes Chocolate Decadence and Sweet Love were created to make your heart pop and for you and your sweet heart to enjoy.

Sweet Love, dreamily sweet as its name suggests is made with layers of red velvet cake, sweet cream ice cream, covered with delicious pink frosting -it is a complete taste of love.

Chocolate decadence a decadent declaration of love is specially crafted with delicious layers of rich, red moist velvet cake, Chocolate Ice cream & chocolate shavings, covered in chocolate ganache.

With Cold Stone, there is always a bit more. You can also send personalize messages for your loved with these delicious ice cream cakes and they are available in all outlets and at the special prize of N12,000 only.

Now, stare into my eyes and tell me sweet nothings as we delve into a delicious cup of Love Shake Freak Shake. Specially created for valentine, the Love Shake is the new addition to the #ColdStoneFreakShake family.

The Love Shake Freak shake. This gorgeous cup of love is made with Strawberry ice cream infused with raspberry fruit milkshake and decked with sweet cream ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate cake, yellow cake and red velvet cake, the very flavors guaranteed to pull on your heart strings. That’s not all, this delicious shake is then covered white chocolate chips, strawberry fruit, crushed Oreo sprinkles with strawberry sauce and fudge. Now that has to be the ice cream definition of love.

These treats and more are available in all Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide.

