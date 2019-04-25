Canon EOS R: A camera designed for the future, today

Its features show that it is a full frame mirrorless camera that is smaller than a DSLR. We have become so accustomed to the solid performance of Canon DSLRs, so the movement to its mirrorless should be rightfully contemplated. The revolutionary EOS R provides the ultimate shooting and features an all-new RF lens mount that has been completely re-engineered.

The EOS R System is redefining the frontiers of photography and film making. Over 30 years on from the original, era-defining EOS launch, the bold, new EOS R System has the capacity to expand photographic possibilities in countless ways.

It packs a range of advanced features from a full-frame, 30.3 Megapixel CMOS sensor that captures gorgeous images, to a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system for fast and accurate autofocus, to impressive 4K video recording capabilities.

All this comes in a compact and intuitive design that's compatible with RF, EF* and EF-S* lenses, opening a world of creative possibilities. Ready to capture any number of subjects in many different environments, the EOS R is primed to deliver the stunning photos and videos that photographers, moviemakers and visual storytellers need to make their stories fly.

The RF Lens Mount

The RF lens mount is at the heart of the EOS R System. It is an uncompromising balance of optical, mechanical and electronic engineering excellence enabling innovative full-frame lens designs, faster autofocus and high-speed communication between the camera and lens. Its new RF lens mount has been engineered with the perfect blend of optical, mechanical and electronic design to capture unique moments previously seen as very challenging.

Capture Your Subject In Full-frame

With Dual Pixel CMOS AF, the EOS R System offers the world’s fastest autofocus at 0.05 seconds and high-resolution capture. Achieve greater creative possibilities with incredible detail and sharpness.

Great Performance And Impressive Results

The EOS R camera features a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with approx. 30.3 effective megapixels for stunning results with incredible detail and clarity, even in low-light situations. It’s powered by the DIGIC 8 Image Processor, which enables an expansive ISO range, enhances Image Stabilization and turbocharges operations across the board for outstanding image quality and impressive performance.

Excellent Low-Light Performance

The EOS R camera has a standard ISO sensitivity range of 100–40000 for stills and 100–25600 for video (100–12800 for 4K video shooting). Combined with the EOS R camera’s remarkable low-light AF performance, still and video shooting is possible even in dark situations in a variety of places and occasions.

Sophisticated AF System And Wide AF Area

The EOS R camera’s AF system features an incredible 5,655 manually selectable AF points**. Combined with a focus area that covers approx. 88% horizontal and 100% vertical*** when using RF lenses and select EF lenses, this AF system helps ensure swift and accurate focus no matter where your subject is located in the frame.

Incredible Low-Light Autofocus

Amazing for night time photography or in very low light, the EOS R camera’s brilliant AF can operate in light as dim as a light rating of EV -6^ where other AF systems may fail or search. Phenomenal AF is achieved even when using lenses with high F numbers. This ultra-sensitive AF works in concert with the EOS R’s EVF to clearly capture subjects even when there’s limited light.

Advanced Video Recording 4K 30p, Full HD 60p, HD 120p

Whether shooting videos to share with friends online or serving as a secondary camera on a large production, the EOS R camera offers advanced recording features such as 4K at 29.97 fps, Full HD at 59.94 fps and HD at 119.9 fps. Helpful functions include distortion correction during recording and Movie Digital IS. Additionally, video can be recorded during still photo shooting by simply pressing the Movie Shooting button.

USB Charge Compatible

The EOS R camera is compatible with the USB Power Adapter PD-E1† for in-camera charging via USB. Featuring an industry standard USB-C connector, the USB Power Adapter PD-E1† makes for easy charging without the necessity to remove the battery from the camera.

Silent Shutter

Especially helpful for wildlife photography, journalism and quiet situations, the EOS R camera has a silent shutter feature that uses an inaudible electronic shutter instead of the camera’s focal-plane shutter.

Improved Durability

Magnesium Alloy Body - Comfortable and solid in the hand, the EOS R camera features a rigid yet lightweight magnesium alloy chassis that enhances body durability while shielding the camera from electromagnetic radiation and heat. It also has a tempered front panel for internal rigidity.

Perfect For Users Of All Levels

Canon EOS R offers the ultimate shooting experience to take your storytelling further. For photographers and filmmakers who already own a range of EF and EF-S lenses, the Canon EOS R offers full compatibility via an adapter with no loss of performance or quality. Canon’s Speedlite flash range offers flexible and creative lighting possibilities while EOS accessories open the door to greater creativity.

It’s obvious Canon have put a lot of work into this camera and also the RF lenses. Certainly showing how serious they are about the mirrorless market, showing up with some really innovative features.

