Speaking at the flag off ceremony held in Lagos on Thursday, May 16, 2019, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mrs. Sade Morgan disclosed that the Maltina Teacher of the Year is one of the initiatives through which the company contributes to the development of education in Nigeria in line with its corporate philosophy of ‘Winning with Nigeria’.

Morgan explained that Maltina Teacher of the Year is an offshoot of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust fund. The trust fund, which was established by Nigerian Breweries in 1994 to facilitate its active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria, is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.4.

She noted that the 2019 edition of the initiative is symbolic because not only is this the fifth edition, but also because the company has added a new twist to the project with the introduction of the consumer engagement online contest tagged ‘That one teacher’.

“Maltina Teacher of the Year is one initiative that is very close to the hearts of our vibrant and dynamic management team who are passionate about education. Through this initiative we have been able to rewrite history by changing the age long narrative that the reward of teachers is in heaven by ensuring that they receive deserved recognition while still in active service,” she said.

She also stated that entries for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year opens on Friday, May 16, 2019 and closes on July 12, 2019. According to her, interested teachers are advised to download application forms from the Maltina website – http://www.maltina-nigeria.com/maltina-teacher-of-the-year.html or pick up a form at their States Ministry of Education, Nigerian Union of Teachers office nationwide. She said all applicants should complete their forms and upload to the website or sent by email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.

Announcing the prizes for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Morgan disclosed that the winner will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million and a capacity training abroad while a block of classrooms will be built at the school where he or she teaches. She added that the first runner-up and the second runner-up for the competition will get a cash prize of N1m and N750, 000 cash prize respectively while state champion, will receive a cash reward of N500, 000 each.

Also speaking at the Flag Off ceremony, the Director, Basic & Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Lami Amodu disclosed that the Federal Government acknowledges the role of Nigerian Breweries Plc. in celebrating the impact and contributions of teachers through this initiative, noting that this would serve as an encouragement for them to aspire to greater height.

“The Federal Ministry of Education fully supports, endorse and appreciate the effort of Nigerian Breweries for giving a new meaning to corporate social responsibility in Nigeria. The yearnings of the ministry and other relevant stakeholders are being realized through this remarkable initiative.” She said.

On his part, the Secretary General, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Mike Ene commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for bringing teachers all across the country to limelight. He further pledged the support of the union and charged teachers nationwide to participate and ensure they enter for this commendable initiative.

In his remarks, the President, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Principal Anselm Izuagie expressed appreciation to the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc for creating a platform that not only celebrates teachers but also provides reward for their efforts. “We are happy that Nigerian Breweries Plc has transformed the lives of several teachers with this initiative over the past 5 years.” he added

In his testimonial remarks, the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Olasunkanmi Opeifa expressed appreciation to Nigerian Breweries Plc for the wonderful contribution to the education sector through the Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Opeifa who shared his journey to become the winner with great excitement specifically stated that the initiative remains the most inclusive of the teacher prize in the world stating that this is the only initiative that rewards teachers in significant sum and has helped to further deepen his interest in teaching.

