It was gathered that the Primary School is located on the top floor of the building, which is reported to be a residential building with several apartments.

According to reports, about 100 pupils are still trapped and scores have been rushed to the general hospital in Marina, at the time of filing this report.

Emergency and rescue teams are currently at the scene of the incident, Pulse has learnt.

Building collapses are common in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital.

Lagos Island, like other suburbs in Lagos, is littered with old, poorly maintained structures, most of whom would not pass basic structural engineering tests.

Pulse will be updating this story subsequently, as we are headed to the site of the collapse for the rest of the story.