Like the Balinese wedding they had on their honeymoon in the beautiful city of Bali. Alimi had confirmed experiencing new things such as sea diving but the occasion of reaffirming their oaths to one another was far more memorable.

The gay rights activist shared on Instagram on Thursday, March 14, 2019, about the vow renewal which he confirmed happened in the presence of strangers. A choir raised the atmosphere in a video that revealed both partners in the act of performing some rites that include taking turns to wash each other's feet.

"It was a beautiful event and reaffirmed our commitment to one another. It is particularly important for us to have a Balinese wedding and this is a memory we will cherish forever," says Bisi Alimi about the exciting experience.

The thrills of scuba diving

Two days prior, he had opened up about attempting things he never thought to try.

Staying for 45 minutes deep in the ocean on the Indonesian island of Bali provided him a new shift that will forever stay with him it seems.

"Honeymoon day three was about doing the undoable; we went scuba diving.

"To make clear, I am still struggling with swimming in a pool but i took fate by the jugular and went into an open ocean in Indonesia to dive.

"It was scary at first but I took hold of my fear and I dived 12m into the sea and stayed down for more than 45mins. I saw many beautiful marine creatures and what a world exist under water. I will do this over again."