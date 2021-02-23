The Benue Police Command has arrested five persons for allegedly lynching a middle aged man over a missing goat in Lessel, Ushongo LGA of the State.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Catherine Anene, on Tuesday, confirmed their arrest in Makurdi, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the telephone.

Anene said that all the suspects would be arraigned to court upon completion of the investigation.

She explained that the deceased allegedly died as a result of the severe injuries he sustained from torture he suffered in the hands of the group to force a confession from him over a missing goat in the area.

The PRO said that he was confirmed dead at a local clinic, where he was dumped after inflicting injuries on him.

She said five of the perpetrators were already in Police custody and investigation was still ongoing on the matter.

A resident in the area confided in NAN that the deceased was accused of stealing a goat by his brother, and was later reported to the youths in the area for action.

"In the process of investigation, they decided to consult an Oracle and according to them, the Oracle man revealed to them that it was the deceased that stole the goat.

"The deceased, however, denied the allegation, but in a bid to ensure that he admitted and returned the said goat, the suspects persisted with all forms of torture despite pleas by neighbours and passers-by.

"When it became obvious to them that he will not survive, they moved and dump his body at the private clinic, where he gave up the ghost."