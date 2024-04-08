Australian teenager commits suicide after 2 Nigerians threatened to release his nudes

It was gathered that the teenager took his own life after two Nigerians, who have now been arrested, threatened to release his nude photos with his family and friends if he didn’t make a payment of $500 to them.

The teenager was said to have gone into depression afterwards, and committed suicide.

Sextortion is a rising form of cybercrime in which a scammer, often posing as an online love interest, convinces an unwitting victim to send them sexual images.

Working with authorities in South Africa and Nigeria, police stated that they tracked the two men to a slum in Nigeria.

Under Nigerian law, local authorities “have the power to prosecute for Australian-based offences”, they added.

Reacting to the arrest, Commander of New South Wales’ (NSW) Command’s Cybercrime Squad, Det Supt Matthew Craft stated that young people did not need to suffer in silence.

“We’ve seen a huge spike in sextortion cases, which are up nearly 400% in the last 18 months,” he said.

“But the good news is people are reporting it and there are steps we can take to help you before it goes too far.

“We want young people to continue to report these cases and to never be embarrassed to talk to police.”

“The sextortion of children is a borderless crime, as these arrests show,” said Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commander, Helen Schneider.